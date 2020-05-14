YMCA of Metro Atlanta locations are starting a phased reopening from pandemic closures, including Buckhead’s Carl E. Sanders Family Y on May 15 and Brookhaven’s Cowart Family Y on May 25.

The initial reopening will involve various public health protocols, according to a press release. They include: regular temperature checks; designating entry and exit points; cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces and shared spaces; social and physical distancing; spacing of fitness equipment; wearing of masks; and controlling traffic patterns inside the facility.

All activities will be limited to individual workouts with trained staff positioned to monitor and enforce social distancing. All staff members will wear masks, and members must wear masks in all common areas except when they are working out.

For Y branches opening May 15, including the Carl E. Sander Family branch, only the wellness space will be available. That is where the treadmills, bikes, elliptical equipment and weights are located.

Starting May 18, lap swim, group exercise and select tennis facilities will be available by online reservation.

A second phase of reopening will come in mid-June, which includes reopening additional areas within Y facilities for broader use. Additional reopening phases in July and August “will reflect services and activities similar to YMCA operations pre-COVID-19,” according to the press release.

Some branches may be open for youth programming prior to opening for member services.

“The health and safety of our Y members, staff and community remains our top priority,” said Lauren Koontz, YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s president and CEO, in the press relesae. “The way we will interact with each other will be different, but what will not change is our members’ ability to connect with others while improving their wellness.”

The full list of reopenings by date follows. For more information, see ymcaatlanta.org.

May 15

Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA, 1160 Moores Mill Road NW, Buckhead

Northwest Family YMCA, 1700 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw

East Lake Family YMCA. 275 East Lake Boulevard SE, Atlanta

Northeast Cobb Family YMCA, 3010 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta

Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA, 5600 West Jones Bridge Road, Peachtree Corners

Summit Family/Fayette Outdoor YMCA, 1765 Ga. 34, Newnan

Covington Family YMCA, 2140 Newton Drive NE, Covington

May 25

Cowart Family YMCA, 3692 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven

Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA, 3655 Preston Ridge Road, Alpharetta

The Villages at Carver Family YMCA, 1600 Pryor Road SW, Atlanta

J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA, 2985 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA, 1055 East Piedmont Road, Marietta

Arthur M. Blank Youth YMCA, 555 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta

June 1

Forsyth County Family YMCA, 6050 Y St., Cumming

Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA, 2220 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta

South DeKalb Family YMCA, 2565 Snapfinger Road, Decatur

Wade Walker Park Family YMCA, 5605 Rockbridge Road SW, Stone Mountain

G. Cecil Pruett Community Center Family YMCA/Cherokee Outdoor YMCA, 151 Waleska St., Canton

Decatur Family YMCA, 1100 Clairemont Ave., Decatur