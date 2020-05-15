The city of Dunwoody has extended the deadline for response to an online survey about public art as a part of the “Create Dunwoody” arts master plan.

The original deadline was May 15 but now will be May 22.

The plan, completed in 2018, includes a vision for public art and provides a roadmap for the city to support public art projects.

The survey is being led by the city and consultant Todd Bressi, who specializes in public art, placemaking and urban design.

The survey asks several questions, including how Dunwoody can benefit from public art, what areas of the city provide the best opportunities for public art and what kind of public art residents would like to see.

The survey can be found here.