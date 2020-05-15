COVID-19 diagnoses in Buckhead and Sandy Springs held roughly steady between May 13 and May 15 reports from the Fulton County Board of Health.

Due to “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis — Sandy Springs saw a slight decline in the total number of diagnoses between the reports, from 312 down to 308. The city had 4 net new diagnoses between May 11 and May 15 reports.

As of May 15, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 1,685 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 1,677 on May 13.

To view the report, see the county website here.

It is unclear whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of May 15 was 3,729, up from 3,679 on May 8. Of those, 159 died, or about 4.3%; about 18.4% were hospitalized. Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 45.2% of the total, and Sandy Springs remains in third place with 8.3% of the total.

Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 302 cases and their home city was unknown in 480 cases.

The number of diagnosed cases in each main ZIP code in Buckhead and Sandy Springs sayted the same or decreased due to data cleaning between the May 13 and 15 reports. They include:

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: 85 (no change)

30326: 24 (no change)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: 84 (no change)

30350: 71 (no change)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: 85 (down from 88)

30342: 157 (down from 160)

Demographic statistics

The following is the preliminary demographic information for those diagnosed with COVID-19 in the part of Atlanta within Fulton County, and in north Fulton cities, which include Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Milton, Mountain Creek, Johns Creek and Roswell.

Atlanta demographics

Gender: Female, 46.8%; male 52.6%; unknown, 11 cases.

Age: Under 15, 0.8%; 15-24, 5%; 25-34, 15.8%; 35-44, 15.8%; 45-54, 13.7%; 55-64, 17.1%; 65 and older, 31%; unknown, 0.8%.

Race/ethnicity (all non-Hispanic unless noted): Asian, 1.2%; black, 53.8%; white, 15.8%; Hispanic, 2.7%; other, 1.5%; unknown, 25%.

North Fulton cities demographics

Gender: Female, 49.3%; male 50.2%; unknown, fewer than 10 cases.

Age: Under 15, fewer than 10 cases; 15-24, 8.1%; 25-34, 13%; 35-44, 17%; 45-54, 20.2%; 55-64, 17.5%; 65 and older, 23%; unknown, fewer than 10 cases.

Race/ethnicity (all non-Hispanic unless noted): Asian, 5.4%; black, 15.7%; white, 37.8%; Hispanic, 10.3%; other, 3.2%; unknown, 27.5%.