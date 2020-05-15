Three mysterious reports of gunshots at the same Buckhead apartment complex in one day have police on “high alert.”

All three “shots fired” calls came May 15 at the Allure in Buckhead Village apartments at 360 Pharr Road. Officers found some evidence, including bullet holes and shell casings, but no one injured and no suspects, according to Atlanta Police Department spokesperson Officer Anthony Grant.

The first report came in around 4:30 a.m., about shots heard in the apartment’s parking deck. Officers could not locate anything related to gunshots.

The second report came around 9:45 a.m. “This time, officers located an apartment where they observed what appeared to be bullet holes through the door of the apartment,” according to Grant. Some people inside the apartment said they had been sleeping and woke to gunfire, but were not injured and did not call the police. It turned out that those occupants of the apartment did not live there and were asked to leave by management, according to Grant.

The third call came around 2:50 p.m. One resident reported seeing about 15 officers responding, with some taking rifles out of their vehicles. According to Grant, officers checked the area and found some shell casings, but no suspects.

“Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shootings and the investigation continues,” said Grant. “Patrols in the area have been increased and officers are on high alert because of these incidents.”