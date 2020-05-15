The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

May 15-17, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., westbound between Glenlake Parkway and Ga. 400, one right lane.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

May 15-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

May 19-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

May 22, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., southbound ramp to Abernathy Road, one right lane.

Glenridge Drive ramp closures

May 20-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

I-285 ramp closures

may 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed.

I-285 lane closures

May 15-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

May 18-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, three left lanes.

May 18-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes.

May 19-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

May 20-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Glenridge Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane.

May 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

May 19-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and May 22, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

May 19-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and May 22, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On May 15-16 and 18-22, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Long Island Drive between Mitchell Road and Cross Gate Drive will have flagging.

On May 15-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Abernathy Road between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On May 19 and 22, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On May 19 and 22, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On May 19 and 22, 1:30-2 p.m., Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.