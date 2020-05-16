The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area will open all but two parking areas on May 16 with all entry fees waived.

The Columns Drive and Gold Branch parking areas in Cobb County will reopen on May 18, Acting Superintendent Ann Honious said.

Parts of the Chattahoochee NRA that remain closed are all comfort stations, picnic areas (including shelters), and the Hewlett Lodge Visitor Center in Sandy Springs.

Honious said the National Park Service followed guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities in deciding to increase recreational access.

The park covers areas along 48 miles of the river, including in the areas of Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.