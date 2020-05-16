A man was shot death early on May 16 outside a Buckhead apartment building.

Officers found the unidentified victim dead of a gunshot wound to the chest around 12:22 a.m. on the sidewalk outside the Tremont Apartment Homes at 3645 Habersham Road, at the triangle intersection with Roswell and Piedmont roads, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

A witness reported seeing two males in a vehicle, possibly blue or gray in color, yelling “Get him!” during the shooting, then fleeing north on Roswell Road, according to APD.

The shooting death came hours after three mysterious gunfire reports in one day at another apartment complex on Pharr Road about a mile away. It is too early in the investigation to determine whether there is any relationship between the incidents, said APD spokesperson Officer Anthony Grant.