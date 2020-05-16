A prominent COVID-19 expert from Emory University will be the keynote speaker at the Latin American Association’s annual awards luncheon May 21, which will be held virtually due to the pandemic.

Dr. Carlos del Rio is a professor of infectious diseases at Emory’s School of Medicine, chair of the Department of Global Health at its Rollins School of Public Health, and co-director of the Emory Center for AIDS Research. He has appeared frequently in local and national media commenting on COVID-19, recently expressing caution about Georgia’s reopening of previously shuttered businesses.

Del Rio also provided advice to leaders in local cities, including Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs, that was key to their early moves to shut down some types of businesses early in the pandemic.

Del Rio will speak about “COVID-19 in Georgia” at the 31st annual Compañeros Awards presented by the LAA, which is based on Buford Highway in Brookhaven. Registration for this year’s virtual version is free. For details, see the event website here.