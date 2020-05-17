A car parade through parts of Brookhaven and Buckhead on May 13 let some members of the Class of 2020 celebrate, as well as serving as a farewell for students and teachers at such local schools as Sarah Smith Elementary.

Such car parades have become popular in many local neighborhoods, as well as nationwide, as the coronavirus pandemic made typical celebrations and farewells impossible. The May 13 version went through the North Buckhead and Pine Hills neighborhoods, among others, and featured graduates from several local public and private schools, such as North Atlanta High and Marist School.

Atlanta Public Schools will hold a virtual graduation celebration for North Atlanta High seniors on May 22.

Photos provided by resident Julie Muckenfuss