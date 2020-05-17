The commissioner of the Georgia Film, Music & Digital Entertainment Office will discuss the pandemic’s impact on the moviemaking business at a June 2 virtual luncheon held by the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce.

Lee Thomas will discuss how she thinks Georgia’s movie and film industry will recover and when it will happen.

The film office works to bring film and television production to Georgia. It does that in part by maintaining a database of potential locations in the state, helping with scouting sites and certifying projects for the tax incentives the state offers.

Nationally, much filmmaking is on hold due to the pandemic, and major theater chains remain shuttered due to safety issues and the lack of new movies. The Springs Cinema & Taphouse, an independent theater in Sandy Springs, has returned to a form of business with private auditorium rentals.

Last year, Thomas spoke to the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce about the state of the industry at a time when the big economic concern was a debate over a new Georgia law — now tied up in a court challenge — that would further restrict abortions.

A live question-and-answer session will be part of the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber virtual luncheon, which is scheduled to run noon to 1 p.m. Registration is free, but attendance will be limited. For more information and registration, see the Chamber website here.

–John Ruch contributed