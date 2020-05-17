A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured on North Druid Hills Road May 17, according to the Brookhaven Police Department.

The unidentified female pedestrian was struck in the 1900 block of North Druid Hills, near the Buford Highway intersection, around 5 p.m., according to BPD spokesperson Sgt. David Snively. The pedestrian was not using a crosswalk at the time, he said. She was transported to a hospital with “serious injuries,” he said. The driver stayed at the scene.

Anyone with information about the accident can contact BPD Investigator Sam Jones at 504-637-0600.