A $10,000 reward is now being offered in the May 16 shooting death of a man outside a Buckhead apartment building.

The Atlanta Police Department also has identified the victim as Kevin Humes, 36, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Officers found Humes dead of a gunshot wound to the chest around 12:22 a.m. on the sidewalk outside the Tremont Apartment Homes at 3645 Habersham Road, at the triangle intersection with Roswell and Piedmont roads, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

A witness reported seeing two males in a vehicle, possibly blue or gray in color, yelling “Get him!” during the shooting, then fleeing north on Roswell Road, according to APD.

In addition to the $2,000 routinely offered by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, an anonymous donor is adding $8,000 for the arrest and indictment of a suspect in the case, according to APD. Tips can be made at 404-577-8477 or on the Crime Stoppers website here.