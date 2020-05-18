A total of $13,000 in reward money is now being offered in the May 16 shooting death of a man outside a Buckhead apartment building.

The Buckhead Coalition, a community organized led by former mayor Sam Massell, added $3,000 to previous awards offered by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta and an anonymous donor.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found Kevin Humes, 36, dead of a gunshot wound to the chest around 12:22 a.m. on the sidewalk outside the Tremont Apartment Homes at 3645 Habersham Road, at the triangle intersection with Roswell and Piedmont roads, according to APD.

A witness reported seeing two males in a vehicle, possibly blue or gray in color, yelling “Get him!” during the shooting, then fleeing north on Roswell Road, according to APD.

Tips can be made at 404-577-8477 or on the Crime Stoppers website here.