A developer plans to build townhomes on a property that once housed an animal clinic in Sandy Springs’ downtown area.

EdgeLine LLC of Marietta is planning the project at 208 Sandy Springs Place, the former home of North Atlanta Animal Medical.

EdgeLine received a demolition permit on March 13 for the one-story, 4,524-square-foot building currently on the site and has until Sept. 9 to complete that work. ATG of Woodstock has the contract for demolition on the property, according to permit information on the city website.

EdgeLine bought the property in 2019 for about $1.6 million, said Rick Ferguson of ATL Commercial Real Estate of Brookhaven, who brokered the deal. He said townhomes are planned for the property, but could not say the number of units. EdgeLine did not respond to requests for comment.

The current structure was built in 1968, according to Fulton County property records, and the property encompasses about six-tenths of an acre.

The property is behind the Kroger in the City Walk shopping center, a few doors down from the City Walk Heights townhome development, and across the street from the parking deck for Square One Apartments.