Two Buckhead arrests were among 44 the Atlanta Police Department says were made May 16 and 17 in a crackdown on street racing.

Racing in sports cars has been a common complaint on many streets — including Peachtree Road — for years. But the practice has grown more freewheeling during the pandemic due to lower levels of traffic, especially on Downtown and Midtown highways and on Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms recently floated the idea of having a designated spot for street racing. But APD moved for a crackdown instead, in cooperation with the Georgia State Patrol, the city Department of Corrections and the sheriff’s offices of Clayton and Fulton counties.

According to APD, 44 people were arrested, largely on minor charges like public drinking or “laying drag,” but some for serious offenses, with four firearms seized, including a semi-automatic rifle. Officers issued 114 tickets and impounded 29 vehicles, according to APD.

The two Buckhead arrests both came on May 18. One was a suspended license charge at 3255 Peachtree Road, and the other was a marijuana possession charge at 3434 Peachtree Road.

“We pledged to deal with these speeders and reckless drivers who have shown a complete disregard for the safety of others with these dangerous antics,” said APD Chief Erika Shields in a press release. “This weekend, with the help of our law enforcement partners, we made inroads. We will continue to impound, arrest and seek costly fines for those individuals who choose Atlanta for this senseless behavior.”