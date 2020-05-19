Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has reissued three administrative orders to assist Atlanta residents and businesses with water bills, car-towing and beer and wine sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. The orders will remain in place through June 30.

Administrative Order 2020-12 directs the Department of Watershed Management to refrain from taking any action which would result in the termination of water services to any DWM customer due to non-payment.

Administrative Order 2020-13 directs all parking enforcement officers to refrain from taking any action to enforce parking regulations which would result in the towing or immobilization of vehicles in restricted areas of the city’s right of way.

Administrative Order 2020-14 directs the Atlanta Police Department (APD) to refrain from taking any action to enforce any prohibitions against the sale of unopened wine and/or malt beverages by the package for off-premises consumption by restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments licensed for the sale of those beverages.