The city of Dunwoody has released the latest draft of its revised Comprehensive Plan and is seeking public input through an online survey.

The survey runs through June 18. The revised Comprehensive Plan is scheduled to be completed for City Council review in the fall.

The city calls the Comprehensive Plan a “roadmap for long-range policy direction.” It is a policy document covering such subjects as land use, transportation, economic development, housing and infrastructure. The state requires cities to update such plans every five years. A team from the Atlanta Regional Commission is serving as a consultant to update Dunwoody’s plan.

The review began late last year with meetings of a “sounding board” consisting of community officials and leaders. One community meeting was held in February before the coronavirus pandemic derailed the input process.

The city says the latest draft was changed based on feedback from the previous meetings. The changes are largely minor, according to the city. The biggest addition is a new policy goal: “leverage dunwoody’s location at the heart of growing job centers, transportation systems and neighboring communities.”

Some other changes include:

“Refining strategies” for senior housing

Renaming the North Peachtree Character Area to 285 Peachtree Gateway “to better described its location and well-suited position for future redevelopment”

Placing First Baptist Church Atlanta into the 285 Peachtree Gateway Character Area

Adding a parking lot and two condominium communities along Peachford Road to the Georgetown Character Area

For details about the Comprehensive Plan, including the full draft and the survey, see the city website here.