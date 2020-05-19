In a kind of emoji graffiti, Dunwoody’s iconic “Everything Will Be OK” mural has its message temporarily altered with a paper heart taped over the “OK.”

Who altered the mural when at the Spruill Center for the Art’s Gallery at 4681 Ashford-Dunwoody Road is unclear. The Spruill Center and Jason Scott Kofke, the artist who created the mural’s original design, could not immediately be reached for comment.

But the gallery praised the alteration in a May 18 Instagram post and left the heart in place. “Felt the need to share the addition to the beloved #EverythingWillBeOK mural. We like! How about you?” reads the post.

The Spruill Center was one of two local nonprofits that recently found themselves in conflict with Kofke over a pandemic fundraiser’s use of the mural design. The Spruill Center partnered with Create Dunwoody in a successful effort to sell yard-sign versions of the mural as a fundraiser for out-of-work artists. However, Kofke soon raised copyright objections while marketing his own “Everything Will Be OK” products. An agreement was reached, but the local yard-sign sales are now over while Create Dunwoody distributes the funds.

Kofke created the mural at the Spruill Gallery in 2009. The version there now is a recreation put in place in 2011 by the gallery at popular request. For the city of Dunwoody, the mural’s phrase has become a quasi-official motto frequently used in promotional materials. Meanwhile, Kofke has used the phrase in many other artworks around the world, before and after the Dunwoody version.

The recent addition of the heart has drawn debate on social media. Resident Terry Nall, a former member of the City Council, said he heard about it through a Nextdoor post from someone who, thinking the alteration was permanent, called it an act of “unbelievable gall” by “jerks.”

Nall said he recently visited the mural and found the heart is made of red felt paper or a similar material and held in place by tape on the back. “Somebody went to some trouble to make and apply it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kofke’s website selling his version of the “Everything Will Be OK” artworks — with proceeds also marked for artists — now includes a way for people to make another form of artistic alteration: a graffiti stencil version of the phrase.