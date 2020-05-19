Former Georgia Tech president George “Bud” Peterson will kick off “Return to the Perimeter,” a virtual speaker series about how various sectors aim to come back from pandemic shutdowns.

Hosted by the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber of Commerce, the series begins May 21 with Peterson, who will speak about how he thinks technology will help shape the post-pandemic business.

A May 28 installment, “Reopening the Workplace,” will feature a panel discussion with Bill Baker, the senior general manager of Perimeter Mall; Joann Schuester, State Farm’s operations manager in underwriting; and Chris Kirk, Cox Enterprises/Cox Automotive’s senior director for internal control and compliance.

On June 11, a panel from the local healthcare industry will discuss that sector’s work. Panelists will include Dr. Kathleen Funk of Northside Hospital; Kevin Andrews, chief operating officer of Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital; and Brian M. Rivers, director of the Cancer Health Equity Institute at the Morehouse School of Medicine.

On June 25, Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch will speak about her city government’s return.

All events are scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon and are free. They will stream on Facebook Live and on YouTube, where they also will be recorded and available for later viewing. For details, see the Chamber website here.