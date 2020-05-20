Brookhaven City Hall and a few park facilities will reopen on June 1 as part of a phased return from coronavirus pandemic closures.

City Hall closed March 14 when an employee who doesn’t work with the public was diagnosed with COVID-19. City officials previously said City Hall would reopen only after 14 consecutive days of stable or declining COVID-19 cases in Georgia or DeKalb County; a spokesperson could not immediately clarify whether the reopening decision was based on such data. The release said the city’s reopening plans follow county and state public health department guidelines and those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Employees at City Hall and Parks and Recreation workers return to their offices and on-site work spaces on May 26 to get ready for the public, the city announced in a news release.

The Brookhaven Police Department will remain closed to the public for now, as will the municipal court. The court reopening will be determined by the state court system.

Only small groups will be permitted at park facilities as they reopen. Large community events won’t restart until Aug. 1, using advance registration to aid in limiting attendees to simplify social distancing.

When city residents visit City Hall and several city parks, they’ll see a free-standing JetSouth hand sanitizing station set up outside. Inside the facilities, personal protection equipment (PPE) will be worn by employees. The city has acquired PPE supplies, including sanitizer, masks and gloves for employees and visitors.

Installation of plastic windows at the reception area and permit counter will increase safety for employees and visitors. The lobby floor is marked to show appropriate social distancing.

The city encourages residents to attend public meetings virtually. Those who attend in person will keep 6 feet apart through reconfiguration of conference rooms and the City Council chamber.

Dog parks, passive athletic field use and singles tennis play start June 1

Athletic fields reopen on June 1, but will be limited to passive use and groups of 10 or fewer. Skyland Small Dog Park gets limited to 5 or fewer people, with the large dog park’s limit set at 10 people. Brookhaven Dog Park has a higher limit of 20 people. A monitoring system will be established.

Recreation centers, gyms, camps and rentals restart with limits on June 15

Doubles tennis resumes on June 15, the same date Brookhaven reopens many recreation facilities. Ashford Park Community Building and youth camps in the park will be limited to 10 or fewer participants, as will recreation programs.

Lynwood Park and Briarwood Recreation Center reopen that day. Facility rentals resume for groups of fewer than 50 people.

Outdoor basketball courts, restrooms and playgrounds reopen July 1

Outdoor basketball courts, restrooms and playgrounds will reopen on July 1. Rentals of shelters, pavilions, meeting rooms and other facilities with more than 50 people will be allowed. And recreation programs can begin to have more than 10 participants.

Pools, athletic field, league play set for discussion by City Council

The city has yet to decide on reopening the Lynwood and Murphey Candler Park pools. The Briarwood pool is still under construction.

The council will discuss when city-approved leagues can resume play at athletic fields.