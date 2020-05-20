A Georgia State Patrol pursuit of a car from downtown Atlanta to Sandy Springs May 19 ended in a crash and the arrest of at least one suspect, while others remain at large.

According to GSP and the Sandy Springs Police Department, the incident began around noon at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Northside Drive in Atlanta. Officers with GSP’s Capitol Police division attempted a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger for allegedly reckless driving. The driver did not stop, instead getting onto I-85 northbound and then Ga. 400.

The driver exited Ga. 400 at the Glenridge Connector ramp and crashed. Four suspects got out of the car and ran into a residential neighborhood around Falcon Chase Lane and South Trimble Road, near Ridgeview Park and Ridgeview Charter Middle School. A hunt for the suspects ensued and involved officers on foot as well as in a helicopter, according to a resident.

The police agencies gave different information about arrests made by SSPD, with GSP saying one suspect was apprehended and SSPD saying two. GSP did not comment on charges, but according to an SSPD spokesperson, the suspect or suspects were initially charged by GSP with obstruction and traffic violations. Items suspected of being stolen were found in the car, according to SSPD.