The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 58 new COVID-19 diagnoses in a May 18 update report from the Fulton County Board of Health.

As of May 18, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 1,731 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 1,685 on May 15. Sandy Springs had 320 diagnoses, up from 308.

To view the report, see the county website here.

It is unclear whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of May 18 was 3,865, up from 3,679 on May 15. Of those, 165 died, or about 4.3%; about 18.4% were hospitalized. Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 44.9% of the total, and Sandy Springs remains in third place with 8.3% of the total.

Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 312 cases and their home city was unknown in 494 cases.

The number of diagnosed cases increased in all but one of the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the May 15 and 18 reports. They include:

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: 86 (up from 85)

30326: 26 (up from 24)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: 86 (up from 84)

30350: 71 (no change)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: 88 (up from 85)

30342: 162 (up from 157)

Demographic statistics

The following is the preliminary demographic information for those diagnosed with COVID-19 in the part of Atlanta within Fulton County, and in north Fulton cities, which include Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Milton, Mountain Creek, Johns Creek and Roswell.

Atlanta demographics

Gender: Female, 47%; male 52.3%; unknown, fewer than 10 cases.

Age: Under 15, 0.8%; 15-24, 5.1%; 25-34, 16.1%; 35-44, 15.8%; 45-54, 14%; 55-64, 17%; 65 and older, 30.2%; unknown, 1%.

Race/ethnicity (all non-Hispanic unless noted): Asian, 1.2%; black, 53.7%; white, 15.8%; Hispanic, 2.7%; other, 1.9%; unknown, 24.7%.

North Fulton cities demographics

Gender: Female, 49.1%; male 50.2%; unknown, fewer than 10 cases.

Age: Under 15, 1.3%; 15-24, 8.3%; 25-34, 13.8%; 35-44, 16.7%; 45-54, 19.7%; 55-64, 17.5%; 65 and older, 22.4%; unknown, fewer than 10 cases.

Race/ethnicity (all non-Hispanic unless noted): Asian, 5.3%; black, 15.3%; white, 37.2%; Hispanic, 10.6%; other, 3.4%; unknown, 28.2%.