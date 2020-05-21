A Brookhaven Police officer has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating along with two other officers who came in contact with him while off duty.

The city would not identify the officer or when he was diagnosed due to privacy laws.

BPD Sgt. Matthew Murray said that the officer was interviewed to trace his interactions in the 48 hours before he became symptomatic. They confirmed that the officer didn’t come in contact with the public during that time.

“However, two officers were found to have close contact with the infected employee while off duty during the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] defined infectious period of COVID-19,” said Murray in an email. “The infected officer and the two officers who had close contact were all placed on paid administrative leave and asked to self-isolate.”

“He is at home self-quarantined and resting,” said BPD Deputy Chief Brandon Gurley about the officer who was diagnosed. “He told me yesterday that he feels fine and is excited to be able to return to work soon.”

The three officers can resume full duty if they remain asymptomatic for 14 days. The infected officer must remain isolated for 14 days after the onset of symptoms, or seven days after the last day he has a fever or other symptoms, whichever is the greater time.

While the three are on administrative leave, BPD “designated infection control officers” are monitoring them.