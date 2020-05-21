Fulton County has set up 20 drop boxes for absentee ballots — including three in Sandy Springs — for voting in the June 9 primary and special election.

The new boxes come as the county urges all citizens to vote by absentee ballot during the coronavirus pandemic. In-person early voting is available through June 5, but requires safety precautions that have resulted in long lines.

Only Fulton County citizens can use the boxes. The boxes will be under 24-hour video surveillance and ballots from them will be collected daily, according to the county. They will remain available until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The Sandy Springs locations include: the North Fulton Service Center, 7741 Roswell Road; the North Training Center, 5052 Roswell Road; and the Sandy Springs Branch Library, 395 Mount Vernon Highway NE.

For the full list of drop box locations, see the county website here. For information about getting an absentee ballot to vote by mail, see the county website here.

For more about candidates in some key races on the ballot, see the Reporter’s Voters Guide here.