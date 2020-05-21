A driver is facing charges in an accident that seriously injured a pedestrian in a Brookhaven driveway May 21, according to police.

According to the Brookhaven Police Department, the pedestrian was walking northbound on a sidewalk in the 3800 block of Peachtree Road near Club Drive around 6 p.m. As she crossed the driveway of an apartment complex, an exiting vehicle struck her. She “sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive,” said BPD spokesperson Sgt. David Snively.

The driver allegedly fled the scene but was located by BPD officers. Charges are expected to be announced May 22.

It is the second recent accident to leave a Brookhaven pedestrian seriously injured. On May 17, a pedestrian was struck while crossing North Druid Hills Road near Buford Highway.