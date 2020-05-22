A Brookhaven resident is accused of driving under the influence and hit-and-run after striking an 89-year-old pedestrian on a sidewalk, police say.

Patricia Warrington Long, 53, faces four felony charges in the May 21 incident at the Atler at Brookhaven apartments at 3833 Peachtree Road.

According to the Brookhaven Police Department, Sima Pevzner, 89, of Brookhaven was walking on the sidewalk when Long drove a 2012 Toyota Camry out of the apartment complex’s parking area. Long “failed to maintain [the] lane and drove onto the sidewalk, striking Ms. Pevzner,” according to a BPD press release. Pevzner was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. Long left the scene, but was located and arrested by BPD officers based on witness descriptions.

Long faces charges of hit-and-run, serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while declared to be a habitual violator, driving with a revoked or suspended license, failure to maintain lane and obstruction of a police officer.

BPD said it is still investigating the accident. Anyone with information can contact the BPD Traffic Safety Unit at 404-637-0748.