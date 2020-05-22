The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

May 26-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and May 29, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

May 22-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

May 26-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two right lanes.

May 26-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, one left lane.

May 27-28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and May 29, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

I-285 ramp closures

May 22-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On May 22-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On May 22-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m, I-285 westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On May 22-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m, I-285 westbound ramp to Ga. 400 southbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.