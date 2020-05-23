Pier 1 Imports plans to permanently close all its stores, including one on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, and sell off all assets after attempts to sell the company failed.

The home décor and accessories company said in a May 19 announcement that it is seeking a bankruptcy court’s approval to wind down retail operations when possible after store locations can reopen for liquidation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pier 1 until recently had 13 stores in Georgia, including in the Sandy Springs Plaza shopping center at 6285 Roswell Road. Eleven of those stores, including one in Buckhead, were announced as closing in media reports in January.

The company plans to sell its inventory and remaining assets under court supervision, including intellectual property and its e-commerce business.

Pier 1 is still taking and processing orders through Pier1.com.