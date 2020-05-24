DeKalb County sanitation collection will be suspended on Memorial Day, May 25. Residents whose regular collection days are Mondays through Thursdays will have collection delayed by one day.

The schedule affects collection of garbage, recyclable materials and yard trimmings.

The North Transfer Station will be open on Memorial Day from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Central Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Memorial Day.

For more information, call 404-294-2900; email sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov; or see dekalbsanitation.com.