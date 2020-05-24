The city of Dunwoody is replacing its Memorial Day ceremony with a prerecorded video version that will be broadcast on social media May 25 at 10 a.m.

“We can’t gather as we traditionally do on Memorial Day,” said Mayor Lynn Deutsch in a press release about the pandemic version of the ceremony. “But this year’s program will be as important as ever. We want to make it clear that even in these unprecedented times, we will never forget those who sacrificed their lives for their country and our freedom.”

The event will include music by the Dunwoody Baptist Church Celebration Choir and Orchestra and an original song composed and performed by former resident Jill Hudson. Deutsch will speak.

To watch the video, see the city Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page; the city YouTube channel; or the city Instagram page.