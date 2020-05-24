The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw a net total of 99 new COVID-19 diagnoses between May 18 and May 22 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health.

In the main ZIP codes for Buckhead and Sandy Springs, the number of diagnoses hovered around a stable level, with some seeing slight increases, but others decreasing as “data cleaning” shifted a few cases into other areas.

As of May 22, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 1,816 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 1,731 on May 18. Sandy Springs had 334 diagnoses, up from 320.

The reports refer to another update that was made on May 20, but that report was not placed on the Board of Health website and was not immediately available from the county government.

To view the published reports, see the county website here.

It is unclear whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 319 cases and their home city was unknown in 502 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of May 18 was 4,060, up from 3,865 on May 18. Of those, 193 died, or about 4.8%; about 19% were hospitalized. Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 44.7% of the total, and Sandy Springs remains in third place with 8.2% of the total.

The number of diagnosed cases in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs were as follows between the May 18 and May 22 reports:

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: 81 (down from 86)

30326: 24 (down from 26)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: 89 (up from 86)

30350: 75 (up from 71)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: 82 (down from 88)

30342: 164 (up from 162)