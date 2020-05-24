A judge sharing expertise on false testimony. A family lawyer discussing adultery. A doctor warning against murder The mayor of Sandy Springs’ thoughts on honoring parents.

They’re among the speakers who will each comment about one of the biblical Ten Commandments in a two-night virtual discussion hosted by the Congregation Beth Tefillah synagogue in Sandy Springs.

Dubbed the “TED Commandments” after the TED Talks online lecture platform, the event on May 25 and 26 is a pre-celebration of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, whose traditions include all-night study of the Torah.

The first event on May 25 will feature Mayor Rusty Paul as well as rabbis and other speakers from around the world.

The May 26 event will include Fulton State Court Judge Jay Roth, family law attorney Marvin Solomiany, Dr. Paul Zolty and other speakers.

Both events are scheduled for 8-9 p.m. and are free and open to viewing by anyone through the Zoom platform. To watch the events, click here or use the Zoom meeting ID 894 3652 5095. For more about Congregation Beth Tefillah, see its website here.