A bicyclist was injured and cited in an accident with a car May 25 on Peachtree Road in Buckhead.

The bicycle and an Infiniti sedan collided around 2:20 p.m. on Peachtree Road near Sardis Way at Charlie Loudermilk Park, according to the Atlanta Police Department and a witness.

The cyclist, a woman in her 50s, received minor injuries to a shoulder, according to APD. She was cited for improper lane usage.