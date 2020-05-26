Dunwoody’s Spruill Center for the Arts and its gallery are planning June reopenings.

The arts center at 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road will reopening June 22. The gallery at 4681 Ashford-Dunwoody Road will reopening June 9, Tuesday through Thursday and by appointment.

The gallery’s next show, a student and faculty “Artists in Residence” juried exhibition, will begin virtually on June 11 and “transition on a limited basis” into the gallery later in the summer, according to a press release.

The arts center maintained its full staff and nearly 50 independent-contractor instructors during the pandemic closure, according to the press release.

For more information, see spruillarts.org.