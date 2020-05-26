Fulton County residents can take part in early voting this week and get tested for free COVID-19 at two local sites.

The free walk-up testing does not require an appointment and is available to any resident, regardless of whether they show any symptoms or have any risk factors.

Local sites include:

Sandy Springs Branch Library, 395 Mount Vernon Hwy NE, Sandy Springs

Garden Hills Elementary School, 285 Sheridan Drive, Buckhead

The “Test & Vote” sites are open this week from May 26 to May 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is needed. The early voting is for the June 9 primary and special election.

While the county encourages residents to take part in its “Test & Vote” program, neither is required. Residents can get a test or vote or do both.

The Fulton County Board of Health and Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) offer the tests.

Testing will be performed in parking lots to avoid interference with early voting. A list of all free testing sites in Fulton County can be found on the county’s website.