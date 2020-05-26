A section of Ga. 400 northbound in Sandy Springs, as well as the I-285 eastbound ramp to that highway, will be closed midnight to 1 a.m. on May 27 through 31.

The Ga. 400 closure will affect all northbound lanes between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive. Traffic will be detoured onto I-285 and Ashford-Dunwoody Road to make a U-turn.

Traffic from the I-285 eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 will be detoured onto the Glenridge Connector.

The work is required for setting beams for a new bridge that is part of the reconstructed I-285/Ga. 400 interchange, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.