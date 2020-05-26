Police officers found shell casings in the area of Grandview Avenue and Pharr Road in Buckhead in the early morning of May 26 after reports of gunshots.

The incident came 11 days after a string of mysterious gunshots — including a masked gunman firing at a security officer — at an apartment complex at that intersection. Maj. Andrew Senzer, the commander of Buckhead’s Zone 2 precinct, “is confident it was not related to the previous incidents in the neighborhood,” according to an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson.

According to resident reports, gunshots were heard aroudn 2:45 a.m. on May 26 in the area of Lookout Place and Pharr and Peachtree roads. APD said its full report on the incident was not yet available.

On May 15, there were three gunshot incidents at the Allure in Buckhead Village apartments at 360 Pharr Road, at the Grandview Avenue intersection. They included the attack on the courtesy officer; 11 shots fired into an apartment door; and shots heard in the parking deck. Some residents said they heard more shots on May 16, but it appears that no one reported them to the police.