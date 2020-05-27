The Georgia Department of Transportation is conducting a survey to get the public opinion about how the agency communicates its major projects, including the controversial toll lanes planned for Ga. 400 and I-285.

The survey is open through June 19 and is available online here.

GDOT’s “Express Lanes” projects would add toll lanes to the top-end Perimeter and Ga. 400 between I-285 and Alpharetta, all as part of a metro-wide system. Traffic pros and cons and hundreds of property impacts have sparked local debate. For more about the plan, see majormobilityga.com.

Another major GDOT project in the area is the ongoing reconstruction of the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange. Known as “Transform 285/400,” that project is scheduled to wrap up the main work later this year. For more information, see the GDOT website here.