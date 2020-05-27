A Sandy Springs lawmaker will join another legislator to talk about state budget cuts in a virtual town meeting on May 28 at 5 p.m.

Rep. Josh McLaurin (D-Sandy Springs) will host the town hall on Zoom with Rep. Angela Kausche (D-Johns Creek). They will discuss requests that agencies in Georgia cut spending by 14% for the fiscal year 2021 budget in the event, which hopes to answer the question, “What does the state budget mean for your family and business?”

Danny Kanso, an area expert with the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, will join the discussion with the two lawmakers.

“I think anyone who is concerned about the possibility of drastic cuts to essential services, including our public schools, should have an interest in the budget discussion,” McLaurin said. “I hope residents will walk away with more information about the budget cuts Georgia is considering and the various options we have for raising revenue to offset those cuts.”

The event will be held via Zoom. To register, click here.

McLaurin is running for re-election in the local House District 51 on the November ballot, where he faces a challenge from Republican Alex Kaufman.