The bicycle-share company Zagster is pulling its stations out of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area as part of a withdrawal from metro Atlanta markets, citing the economic impact of the pandemic.

The Massachusetts-based bike rental company managed and operated six stations in a partnership with Cobb County’s Cumberland Community Improvement District. Two of those stations were in the national park, at Cochran Shoals and Paces Ferry, and opened in October 2018.

“Many industries, especially micromobility, have been hit hard by COVID-19. As a result, I am unable to answer any inquiry that you may have about any developments with Zagster service in your area,” said an automated email response sent on behalf of Greg Cameron, market management coordinator at Zagster.

The Cumberland CID said it was notified by email that Zagster will remove the stations and bikes between May 28 and June 12. The email said the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact caused the closures.

“The Cumberland Bike Share Program has been an overwhelming success since its inception,” said Cumberland CID spokesperson Adam Ross. “Our goal is to continue our bike share program as we begin exploring our options and contacting other bike share providers.”

Also affected were Zagster stations in Alpharetta and Roswell and Kennesaw’s Town Center Community Improvement District, which announced similar closures that end service by May 29.

“We were surprised by this news and are exploring the implications of this decision for our bike-share users,” said a statement from Tracy Rathbone Styf, executive director of the Town Center CID. “At this time, Zagster has not responded to our requests for more information, but we know that this pandemic has hit many businesses hard. We plan to share additional information as it is becomes available.”

Alpharetta plans to search for another bike share partner.

Atlanta’s Relay bike share system continues to operate, with bikes listed as available at locations across the city, including in Buckhead.