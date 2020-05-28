Fulton County will extend early voting hours on June 1-5 to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The current early voting hours of 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. will continue this week, including the Saturday, May 30 weekend voting day.

It is the second extension of early voting hours the county has made as pandemic precautions have caused long lines and other delays at polls. The county has urged voters to use mail-in ballots instead.

The early voting is for the June 9 primary and special election.

Local polls include Garden Hills Elementary School gymnasium, 285 Sheridan Drive, Buckhead; and the Sandy Springs Branch Library, 396 Mount Vernon Highway NE, Sandy Springs.

For information about getting an absentee ballot to vote by mail, see the county website here.

For more about candidates in some key races on the ballot, see the Reporter’s Voters Guide here.