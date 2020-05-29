Dunwoody’s First Baptist Church Atlanta plans to host a month-long food drive in June to help Atlanta Community Food Bank to help feed those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drop-offs can be made on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church at 4400 North Peachtree Road in Dunwoody.

Donors have options in making a donation. They can:

Deliver food in a no-contact drop-off at the church;

Use a local grocery app to donate directly to First Baptist Atlanta, or;

Donate directly to that Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Atlanta Community Food Bank says that $1 can provide food for four meals.

Donations on the food bank’s website can be directed to the First Baptist Atlanta donation page.

That site says donations will enable the food bank to partner with schools to feed children who lost access to school meals with their shutdown; provide food for at-risk seniors who have difficulty leaving home; and deploy mobile food pantries to areas with the highest need.