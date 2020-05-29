Fulton County Schools will begin offering student meals for pickup at 22 locations starting June 3 in its “Summer FoodStop” program.

The meal pickups will be available Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each package will contain five breakfasts and five lunches.

The local schools with pickup locations include: Ison Springs Elementary, 8261 Ison Road; Lake Forest Elementary, 5920 Sandy Springs Circle; and Sandy Springs Middle, 8750 Pride Place.

The meals are available to all children under the age of 18, or under 21 for those with special needs.

The pickups operate as a drive-thru — with drivers asked not to leave their vehicles to maintain social distancing — and as walk-ups.

For an interactive map of all meal pickup locations, click here.