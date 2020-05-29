Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer, also served as an unofficial reopening of businesses and activities amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With warmer weather and safety restrictions slightly loosened by Gov. Brian Kemp, many people flocked to parks and restaurants, though some facilities, especially in Atlanta, remained closed. At local spots, social distancing and mask-wearing ranged from strict to nonexistent. Some business owners said the weekend provided an uptick, but still nothing near pre-pandemic times.

Photos by Phil Mosier.