The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

May 29-31, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., westbound between Glenlake Parkway and Ga. 400, one right lane.

Ga. 400 closures

May 29-31, midnight to 1 a.m., northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

June 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and June 5, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

May 29-31, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes.

May 29-31 and June 5, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., and June 3-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

May 29-June 4, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.

May 30-June 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and I-285, two right lanes.

May 30-June 1 and June 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Abernathy Road and I-285, one left lane.

June 1-4, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane.

June 1-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, one left lane.

June 1-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

May 29-31 and June 5, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., and June 1-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

June 1-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closed.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

May 29-31, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

May 29-31, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On May 29-31, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., and June 3-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On May 29-June 5, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound and southbound between I-285 and Mount Vernon Highway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On May 30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound in the area of Ashford-Dunwoody Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On May 30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., the I-285 westbound ramp to Ga. 400 southbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On June 1-5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lake Forrest Drive southbound between Allen Road and Northwood Drive will have flagging.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.