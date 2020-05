Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has ordered a curfew in the city beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, May 30, through sunrise on May 31.

The curfew comes as a second night of protests is beginning downtown and in Buckhead related to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota after a police officer kept a knee on his neck. The first night of protests May 29 spawned riots, looting and arson.

The city’s curfew announcement on social media did not describe penalties for violating it.