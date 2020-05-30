The Dunwoody Police Department is advising its city’s residents to stay at home as a second night of metro Atlanta protests begin regarding the case of George Floyd.

“Due to groups of protestors gathering in various parts of the metro area, we are asking residents to stay home tonight and avoid areas that may be targets of civil unrest, such as the mall or other retail areas,” DPD said on social media. “We thank you for your assistance as we work to keep Dunwoody safe.”

The warning came after nationwide protests and riots on May 29 and into the early morning of May 30 about the death of George. Atlanta saw significant damage from looting and arson downtown and in Buckhead.

During those Atlanta riots, Perimeter Mall and the nearby area had 150 to 200 vehicles shows up until “escorted” away by police. At around 7 p.m. on May 30, Perimeter Mall looked to be operating as normal, with no signs of gatherings and only mall security vehicles circling the main parking lots.

The DPD warning used partly identical language to a stay-at-home call issued by the neighboring city of Sandy Springs, which saw a “small” group of protesters show up at its police headquarters May 30.