Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has extended the curfew for a third night, June 1, ahead of planned protests in Downtown. The curfew will go into effect at 9 p.m. and continue until sunrise on Tuesday, June 2.

Protesters rallied at Atlanta City Hall the afternoon of June 1 before marching to to the jail and other parts of Downtown. A larger protest was planned to start at 5 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Site and marching to Centennial Olympic Park.

Atlanta Police made 292 arrests over the weekend as protests over the killing of a George Floyd by Minnesota police rocked the city and nation.