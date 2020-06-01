A man was found shot to death in a vehicle near Buckhead’s Peachtree Battle Shopping Center May 31.

Officers responding around 10:10 p.m. to the area of 2382 Peachtree Road found the man dead in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Several firearms were found in the vehicle, according to APD. The victim’s name was not yet released pending notification of family.

The killing occurred while protests and rioting were happening in the Downtown area, and two days after looting from previous riots hit the area of the shopping center. APD said homicide detectives believe “there is no connection to any of the protests or riots.”