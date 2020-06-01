A third night of protests and rioting in Atlanta appeared to be contained in Downtown, as police reported no significant incidents in Buckhead or the local cities of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

Thousands of protesters again gathered on the afternoon of May 31 as part of nationwide demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota following an arrest where a police officer is now charged with murder and manslaughter.

The Atlanta Police Department said it made 64 arrests, bringing the weekend total to 292. Bolstered by Georgia National Guard troops and Georgia State Patrol officers, APD made quick work clearing the streets to enforce a 9 p.m. curfew issued by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Buckhead was spared further looting. The National Guard and other agencies fortified the Lenox Square mall, using it as a base of operations.

At around 10 p.m., a man was shot to death in a vehicle near the Peachtree Battle Shopping Center in an incident that police said was not related to the protests.

Police department representatives in the cities of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs said there were no protest or looting incidents overnight.

–John Ruch and Collin Kelley